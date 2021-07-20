Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in a typhoon mitigation rehearsal, as preparation in the event of an actual typhoon, during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Participants were tasked with quickly moving belongings from their tent to a secure building for part of the rehearsal. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6742244
    VIRIN: 210720-A-NQ680-0002
    Resolution: 1952x1476
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forager 21 Typhoon Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill
    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill
    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill
    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill
    Forager 21 Typhoon Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Named operations and exercises

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT