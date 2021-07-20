Forager 21 Typhoon Drill

Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in a typhoon mitigation rehearsal, as preparation in the event of an actual typhoon, during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Participants were loaded into a transport vehicle with 72-hour bags as part of the drill. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

