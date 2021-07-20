Forager 21 Typhoon Drill

Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in a typhoon mitigation rehearsal, as preparation in the event of an actual typhoon, during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Participants were tasked with first collapsing their tent cots and disconnecting all electrical sources, prior to transporting their belongings as part of the drill. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

