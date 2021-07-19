USTRANSCOM visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, third from left, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, 60th AMW command chief, second from right, and the 60th AMW command team briefs U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, U.S. Transportation Command command senior enlisted leader, on the mission at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 19, 2021. Myrick’s visit comes on the heels of Travis AFB's work in executing the Biden Administration's COVID relief plan, transporting COVID-19 supplies to countries in Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

