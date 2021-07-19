USTRANSCOM visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cornelius Frazier, 9th Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator, shows U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, U.S. Transportation Command command senior enlisted leader, the air refueling operating station of a KC-10 Extender July 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Myrick’s visit comes on the heels of Travis AFB's work in executing the Biden Administration's COVID relief plan, transporting COVID-19 supplies to countries in Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

