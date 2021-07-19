USTRANSCOM visits Travis AFB

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, center, U.S. Transportation Command command senior enlisted leader, poses for a group photo with Travis Air Force Base senior noncommissioned officers July 19, 2021, at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California. Myrick’s visit comes on the heels of Travis AFB's work in executing the Biden Administration's COVID relief plan, transporting COVID-19 supplies to countries in Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

