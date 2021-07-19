USTRANSCOM visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, front left, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, speaks to U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, center, U.S. Transportation Command command senior enlisted leader, during a tour of a C-5M Super Galaxy July 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Myrick’s visit comes on the heels of Travis AFB's work in executing the Biden Administration's COVID relief plan, transporting COVID-19 supplies to countries in Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 07.19.2021
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
Photo by A1C Alexander Merchak