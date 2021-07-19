Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Built on the Back's of Giants: Cannon's First AC-130J Ghostrider [Image 7 of 8]

    Built on the Back's of Giants: Cannon's First AC-130J Ghostrider

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    27th Special Operations Wing leaders witness the arrival of the wing’s new AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Cannon Air Force Base, NM, July 19, 2021. The arrival of Cannon’s AC-130J represents a significant expansion of AC-130 capacity as AFSOC structures for the future of Special Operations force generation models as Air Commandos adapt to near-peer power competition throughout global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Storer)

    New Mexico
    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC
    AC-130
    27th Special Operations Wing
    AC-130J Ghostrider

