    Built on the Back's of Giants: Cannon's First AC-130J Ghostrider [Image 3 of 8]

    Built on the Back's of Giants: Cannon's First AC-130J Ghostrider

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, renders a salute to Air Force Maj. Ryan Whitehead, 27th Special Operations Group Detachment 2 AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft commander, during an acceptance ceremony for the wing’s new AC-130J Ghostrider at Cannon Air Force Base, NM, July 19, 2021. The arrival of Cannon’s AC-130J represents a significant expansion of AC-130 capacity as AFSOC structures for the future of Special Operations force generation models as Air Commandos adapt to near-peer power competition throughout global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Candin Muniz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out squadron identifiers and nametapes)

    New Mexico
    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC
    AC-130
    27th Special Operations Wing
    AC-130J Ghostrider

