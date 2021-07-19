Built on the Back's of Giants: Cannon's First AC-130J Ghostrider

27th Special Operations Wing Airmen and families gather for a tour of the wing’s new AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Cannon Air Force Base, NM, July 19, 2021. The arrival of Cannon’s AC-130J represents a significant expansion of AC-130 capacity as AFSOC structures for the future of Special Operations force generation models as Air Commandos adapt to near-peer power competition throughout global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Candin Muniz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out squadron identifiers and nametapes)

