Built on the Back's of Giants: Cannon's First AC-130J Ghostrider

Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, walks with a group of wing leaders towards a new AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Cannon Air Force Base, NM, July 19, 2021. The arrival of Cannon’s AC-130J Ghostrider represents a significant expansion of fourth generation capacity as AFSOC structures for the reemergence of great power competition, tightening fiscal constraints, and the accelerating rate of technological change, demanding significant transformation to ensure Air Commandos are ready to successfully operate in this new environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Candin Muniz)

