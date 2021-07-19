Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Raider 2021 [Image 4 of 6]

    Combat Raider 2021

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Ramstad, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, goes through recovery procedures during the arrival of 114th Fighter Wing F-16s at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider! Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6741367
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-SJ722-0001
    Resolution: 2540x3810
    Size: 401.54 KB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Raider 2021
    Combat Raider 2021
    Combat Raider 2021
    Combat Raider 2021
    Combat Raider 2021
    Combat Raider 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    28th Bomb Wing
    Combat Raider
    114th Figthter Wing
    South Dakoto Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT