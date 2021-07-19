Combat Raider 2021

Staff Sgt. Trevor Ramstad, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, goes through recovery procedures during the arrival of 114th Fighter Wing F-16s at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider! Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

