    Combat Raider 2021 [Image 2 of 6]

    Combat Raider 2021

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Bak 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chiefs goes through recovery procudures during the F-16 arrival at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider. Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jessica Bak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6741365
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-RQ472-0002
    Resolution: 4745x3163
    Size: 616.76 KB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Bak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    28th Bomb Wing
    Combat Raider
    114th Figthter Wing
    South Dakoto Air National Guard

