114th Fighter Wing F-16s arrived at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider. Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jessica Bak)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 10:16
|Photo ID:
|6741364
|VIRIN:
|210719-Z-RQ472-0001
|Resolution:
|5065x1978
|Size:
|426.84 KB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Bak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
