    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Bak 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    114th Fighter Wing F-16s arrived at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider. Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jessica Bak)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 10:16
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Bak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    28th Bomb Wing
    Combat Raider
    114th Figthter Wing
    South Dakoto Air National Guard

