Combat Raider 2021

114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chiefs goes through recovery procudures during the F-16 arrival at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider. Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jessica Bak)

