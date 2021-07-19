114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chiefs goes through recovery procudures during the F-16 arrival at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. for exercise Combat Raider. Combat Raider is a large-scale exercise used to assess Air Force pilots' integrated combat mission readiness in a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jessica Bak)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 10:16
|Photo ID:
|6741366
|VIRIN:
|210719-Z-RQ472-0003
|Resolution:
|5269x2391
|Size:
|571.49 KB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Bak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT