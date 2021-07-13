ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, takes off in support of a large force employment exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. LFE exercises provide both ADAB and other CENTCOM and coalition forces a unique opportunity to train with international partners in advanced tactics with a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 07:14
|Photo ID:
|6741163
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-BR512-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
