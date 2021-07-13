U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Drolshagen, 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron pilot, signals to Airman 1st Class Logan Romo, 41st EECS airborne maintenance technician, as she starts the engine of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft in preparation to participate in a large force employment exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. LFE exercises provide both ADAB and other CENTCOM and coalition forces a unique opportunity to train with international partners in advanced tactics with a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:14 Photo ID: 6741153 VIRIN: 210713-Z-BR512-1003 Resolution: 4263x2842 Size: 2.4 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.