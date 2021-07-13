Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise [Image 2 of 10]

    ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Drolshagen, 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron pilot, signals to Airman 1st Class Logan Romo, 41st EECS airborne maintenance technician, as she starts the engine of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft in preparation to participate in a large force employment exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. LFE exercises provide both ADAB and other CENTCOM and coalition forces a unique opportunity to train with international partners in advanced tactics with a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:14
    Photo ID: 6741153
    VIRIN: 210713-Z-BR512-1003
    Resolution: 4263x2842
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAE
    AFCENT
    EC-130
    Compass Call
    LFE
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    large force employment
    41st EECS

