U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Lockhart, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, salutes an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft as it prepares to take off in support of a large force employment exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. LFE exercises provide both ADAB and other CENTCOM and coalition forces a unique opportunity to train with international partners in advanced tactics with a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:14 Photo ID: 6741157 VIRIN: 210713-Z-BR512-1005 Resolution: 7493x4996 Size: 6.99 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.