ADAB Compass Call supports Large Force Employment Exercise

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, takes off in support of a large force employment exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. LFE exercises provide both ADAB and other CENTCOM and coalition forces a unique opportunity to train with international partners in advanced tactics with a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE