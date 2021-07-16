Members of the VMC gather together at Hoekstra Field for the USAG Italy COC ceremony on July 16. A change of command is a military tradition that formally symbolizes a transfer of command, authority and responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 05:41 Photo ID: 6740910 VIRIN: 210716-A-DR527-109 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.42 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Italy COC Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.