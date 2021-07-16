COL Matthew Gomlak, a Buffalo, New York native, and new existing USAG Italy Commander, assumes responsibility during the USAG Italy base COC ceremony resulting in a new Garrison Commander on July 16.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6740908
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-DR527-107
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy COC Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT