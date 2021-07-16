Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy COC Ceremony

    USAG Italy COC Ceremony

    ITALY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    USAG Italy experienced a change in leadership during a Change of Command Ceremony on July 16. “Relationships matter and it’s the personal and professional relationships that you have to have and have establish”, says COL Daniel Vogel, Former U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 05:41
    Photo ID: 6740907
    VIRIN: 210716-A-DR527-106
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy COC Ceremony, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

