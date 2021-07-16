USAG Italy COC Ceremony

USAG Italy experienced a change in leadership during a Change of Command Ceremony on July 16. “Relationships matter and it’s the personal and professional relationships that you have to have and have establish”, says COL Daniel Vogel, Former U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander.
