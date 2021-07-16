USAG Italy’s welcomes in a new Garrison commander on July 16. The USAG Italy’s senior leaders and members of the USAG Italy Color Guard prepare for the passing of the colors.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6740906
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-DR527-105
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy COC Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT