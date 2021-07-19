Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe

Steps to take:
• Visit the installation transportation office as soon as orders are received. Don’t wait.
• Whether this is a first move or 15th, take advantage of counseling. The local transportation office is the best resource of information specific to that location.
• If movers cannot be arranged to support the PCS, talk with Soldier’s chain of command immediately to explore options – which may include changes to reporting timelines.
• Be patient with the transportation office personnel. They want to solve problems for you.
• Contact the local transportation office if moving plans change or when questions or concerns arise during the PCS process.
07.19.2021
|07.20.2021 02:25
