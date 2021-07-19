Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Steps to take:
    • Visit the installation transportation office as soon as orders are received. Don’t wait.
    • Whether this is a first move or 15th, take advantage of counseling. The local transportation office is the best resource of information specific to that location.
    • If movers cannot be arranged to support the PCS, talk with Soldier’s chain of command immediately to explore options – which may include changes to reporting timelines.
    • Be patient with the transportation office personnel. They want to solve problems for you.
    • Contact the local transportation office if moving plans change or when questions or concerns arise during the PCS process.

