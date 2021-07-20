Soldiers and Families can use the new chat function in the Army’s PCS Move app to speak with a live transportation specialist to address unique challenges that come up during the PCS process. They can download the app – which has information on entitlements, types of moves, planning, scheduling and claims – in the Google Play and Apple App stores. More information can be found at https://move.mil/customer-service. (Photo Credit: Graphic courtesy of U.S. Army)
|07.20.2021
|07.20.2021 02:25
|6740709
|210720-A-SM279-110
|1200x800
|236.43 KB
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|0
This work, Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe
