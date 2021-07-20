Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe [Image 2 of 3]

    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    As soon as Soldiers receive PCS orders, they should go to their local transportation office for assistance. The website https://dps.move.mil/cust can help with getting started and scheduling their next PCS moves. But remember, always check with or call the local transportation office to ensure everything is on point and good to go. (Photo Credit: Graphic courtesy of U.S. Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6740710
    VIRIN: 210720-A-SM279-196
    Resolution: 1000x618
    Size: 200.11 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe
    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe
    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transportation experts provide advice, resources to help with PCS Moves in Europe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    SummerPCS
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    PCSweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT