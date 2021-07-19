210719-N-HG846-1104 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) – Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer on a bridge wing aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as they sail alongside HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
This work, Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as they sail alongside HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
