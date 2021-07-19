210719-N-HG846-1104 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) – Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer on a bridge wing aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as they sail alongside HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:00 Photo ID: 6740667 VIRIN: 210719-N-HG846-1104 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 468.33 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as they sail alongside HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.