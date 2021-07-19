210719-N-HG846-1064 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) –USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sail alongside HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

