Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer wave to the crew of the HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) as they sail alongside aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

210719-N-HG846-1008 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) – Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer wave to the crew of the HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) as they sail alongside aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

