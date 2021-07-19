Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer wave to the crew of the HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) as they sail alongside aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer wave to the crew of the HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) as they sail alongside aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CORAL SEA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210719-N-HG846-1008 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) – Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (front), commanding officer of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (back), executive officer wave to the crew of the HMAS Brisbane (FFH 41) as they sail alongside aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:00
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115
    Talisman Sabre 21

