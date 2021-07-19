210719-N-HG846-1041 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Jordan Boucher, from Worcester, Mass., hoists the Golf flag aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

