Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Alavoni Tukunga and Army Capt. Daniel Thomassian of the 9th Mission Support Command’s Task Force Oceania meet with students from Brigham Young University-Hawaii at the Polynesian Cultural Center on June 6. The meeting gave the Soldiers insight into the daily lives of the students and the Kingdom of Tonga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)

