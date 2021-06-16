Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students [Image 3 of 4]

    Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero 

    Task Force Oceania

    U.S. Army Sgt. Boyd Lauano, of the 9th Mission Support Command’s Task Force Oceania, prepares to serve a roasted pig to students from Brigham Young University-Hawaii at the Polynesian Cultural Center on June 6. The students and the Soldiers worked together to cook and prepare the meal as a good will gesture for the cultural exchange between the members of Task Force Oceania and the students. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 23:09
    Photo ID: 6740568
    VIRIN: 210616-A-LX369-815
    Resolution: 4608x2184
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Teresa Cantero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    students
    Hawaii
    Tonga
    9th Mission Support Command
    Task Force Oceania

