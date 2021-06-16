U.S. Army Sgt. Boyd Lauano, of the 9th Mission Support Command’s Task Force Oceania, prepares to serve a roasted pig to students from Brigham Young University-Hawaii at the Polynesian Cultural Center on June 6. The students and the Soldiers worked together to cook and prepare the meal as a good will gesture for the cultural exchange between the members of Task Force Oceania and the students. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)
Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students
