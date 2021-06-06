Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students [Image 4 of 4]

    Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero 

    Task Force Oceania

    U.S. Soldiers of the 9th Mission Support Command’s Task Force Oceania discuss concerns faced by Tongan youth with the students from Brigham Young University-Hawaii at the Polynesian Cultural Center on June 6. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)

    Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Tonga
    9th Mission Support Command
    Polynesia
    Task Force Oceania

