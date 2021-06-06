U.S. Army Sgt. Boyd Lauano, of the 9th Mission Support Command’s Task Force Oceania, places Lu Pulu, a Tongan dish inside an Umu, to cook at the Polynesian Cultural Center June 6. The Umu, an underground oven used to trap heat to cook food, is used by many communities to cook various dishes such as Hawaiian imu, the Mexican barbacoa, and the New England clam bake. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6740564
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-LX369-1234
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Task Force Oceania Pacific Augmentation Team-Tonga Learns from Tongan BYU-Hawaii Students
