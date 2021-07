210719-N-UN585-1075

SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 19, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) prepare to render passing honors to the British Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent (P 224) in Souda Bay, Greece, July 19, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

