210719-N-UN585-1053

SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 19, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Maksim Antonik, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Jerry Hunt, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), stand watch as the ship leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 19, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

