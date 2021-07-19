Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210719-N-UN585-1023

    210719-N-UN585-1023

    GREECE

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 19, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Nicholas Fein, left, Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Bradley King, center, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Michael Fiore, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), take in a line as the ship leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 19, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

