210719-N-UN585-1148

SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 19, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stow a jack staff as the ship leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 19, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 Photo ID: 6739383 Resolution: 4266x2844 by PO2 Claire DuBois