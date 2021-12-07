17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, Brandon Oropeza, demonstrates to junior firefighters how to use first-aid equipment during the Junior Firefighter Camp on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 12, 2021. Junior firefighters were taught how to check patient’s blood pressure, bandage wounds, and how to properly use a stethoscope when monitoring a subject’s heartbeat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 10:27 Photo ID: 6738868 VIRIN: 210712-F-SN616-1136 Resolution: 6467x4316 Size: 1.28 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.