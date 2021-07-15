Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp [Image 3 of 5]

    Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Junior firefighters, with assistance from the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, spray fire hoses during the junior firefighter camp on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2021. Participants were split into teams and competed against each other to knock over cones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

    This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

