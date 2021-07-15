Junior firefighters, with assistance from the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, spray fire hoses during the junior firefighter camp on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2021. Participants were split into teams and competed against each other to knock over cones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp
