Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp

Junior firefighters, Tenaya Richards, and Reina Boules, complete a building search and rescue drill on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2021. They learned the importance of working as a team to ensure that they made it in and out of the simulated environment to recover a practice dummy safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021
Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US