Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp

Junior firefighters, Tenaya Richards, and Reina Boules, complete a building search and rescue drill on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2021. They learned the importance of working as a team to ensure that they made it in and out of the simulated environment to recover a practice dummy safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6738865
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-SN616-1053
|Resolution:
|6074x4054
|Size:
|718.3 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
