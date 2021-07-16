Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp

The Goodfellow 17th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted their 15th annual Junior Firefighter Camp, July 12th.



“Our junior firefighter camp is important because it teaches the kids some basics of what it means to be a firefighter,” said 17th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief, Billy Clemons. “During the camp we strive to teach the children things they can use in the real world.”



Cultivating and developing future potential firefighters through events such as the junior firefighter’s camp continues to help set strong examples in the local community.



The Squadron hosted a five-day camp for 12 junior firefighters. Participants learned first-hand about first-aid safety, and fire prevention.



Junior firefighters completed a variety of tasks including: fire extinguisher training, tying knots, ladder safety, fire hose use, and proper wear of protective fire equipment.



“My favorite part about camp is that I get to do the stuff real firefighters do”, said junior firefighter, Hailey Higgins, age 10.



On the final day of the camp, a graduation ceremony was held at Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy to honor the 12 junior firefighters who completed the camp. The graduates received a certificate of completion and a fire badge.



The Junior Firefighter Camp has fostered relationships for over 15 years, helping to create long lasting bonds between the local Goodfellow community and the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department.



“We want them to know what we do as firefighters, and be proud of what they have accomplished during this week,” said Clemons. “Seeing the children’s excitement during our camp means we’re doing something good for the community, and I hope we can continue doing this for years to come.”

