210717-N-GR586-1607
AOMORI, Japan (July 17, 2021) – Cpl. James Wasitowski, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, looks out the back of an MV-22B Osprey. VMM-262 is at Naval Air Facility Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 06:16
|Photo ID:
|6738454
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-GR586-1607
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|RINGOES, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT