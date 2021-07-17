VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa

210717-N-GR586-1083



AOMORI, Japan (July 17, 2021) – Cpl. James Wasitowski, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, looks out the back of an MV-22B Osprey. VMM-262 is at Naval Air Facility Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP