Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa [Image 8 of 11]

    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210717-N-GR586-1083

    AOMORI, Japan (July 17, 2021) – Cpl. James Wasitowski, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, looks out the back of an MV-22B Osprey. VMM-262 is at Naval Air Facility Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 06:16
    Photo ID: 6738453
    VIRIN: 210717-N-GR586-1083
    Resolution: 4817x3207
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: RINGOES, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-262 Flight Ops at NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops at NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa
    VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MV-22B Osprey

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Flying Tigers
    NAFM
    MV-22B
    VMM-262

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT