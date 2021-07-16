VMM-262 Flight Ops at NAF Misawa

210716-N-GR586-1055



MISAWA, Japan (July 16, 2021) – An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, prepares to launch at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VMM-262 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

