VMM-262 Flight Ops Near NAF Misawa

AOMORI, Japan (July 16, 2021) – Lance Cpl. Joshua Primm (right) and Lance Cpl. Rachel Greene, both assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, look out the back of an MV-22B Osprey. VMM-262 is at Naval Air Facility Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

