210717-N-HG846-1802 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) – USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails with JS Makinami (DD 112) and HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, US and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6738230 VIRIN: 210717-N-HG846-1802 Resolution: 2320x1856 Size: 478.38 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails with JS Makinami (DD 112) and HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.