210717-N-HG846-1453 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) – USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6738225 VIRIN: 210717-N-HG846-1453 Resolution: 2456x1381 Size: 638.63 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.