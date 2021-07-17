210717-N-HG846-1453 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) – USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|07.17.2021
|07.18.2021 21:37
|6738225
|210717-N-HG846-1453
|2456x1381
|638.63 KB
|CORAL SEA
|3
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
