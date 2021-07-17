210717-N-HG846-1013 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ryan Michael, from Shenandoah, Va., loads ammunition into the 5-inch gun aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6738228
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-HG846-1013
|Resolution:
|1657x2320
|Size:
|649.76 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
