    CORAL SEA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210717-N-HG846-1656 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) – USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails with HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails with HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115
    Talisman Sabre 21

